Ram Gopal Varma Breaks Silence on Legal Cases and Police Visit

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has become a trending topic in Andhra Pradesh after Prakasam district police reportedly visited his residence. Addressing the buzz surrounding the incident, Varma shared his perspective in a recent interview, shedding light on the cases filed against him and the speculation around his actions.

Did the Police Arrive to Arrest Varma?

Varma clarified that the police did not come to arrest him. “For a tweet I posted a year ago, cases were registered in four districts. However, the police have not informed me of any intention to arrest me, nor have they declared that I am absconding. If they truly wanted to arrest me, they could have entered my home. They remained outside the gate, and I approached the court to understand who is behind these cases,” he explained.

No Fear, Full Confidence in Law

Varma emphasized his respect for the judiciary and trust in law enforcement. "Those filing these cases are reacting to posts I made earlier. Nine individuals have taken issue with my posts, leading to these cases. But I am neither afraid of these cases nor concerned about them. I fully respect the judiciary and will accept any lawful action taken," he stated firmly.

Rejecting Sympathy

The director also addressed the reactions of his well-wishers. "I’m fine and don’t need any sympathy. I cannot bear the unnecessary concern shown by some of my close friends," he remarked in his signature style.

Unfazed by Controversy

Known for his outspoken nature, Varma dismissed any speculation about running away or evading legal scrutiny. "I am here, facing everything as per the law. This is not a matter of belief, but a legal process I respect," he added.

The interview provided insights into Varma's thoughts and reaffirmed his confidence in dealing with the controversies surrounding him.

