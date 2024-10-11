Ram Charan's Game Changer Release Date Announced

Telugu superstar Ram Charan's highly-anticipated film, Game Changer, has a new release date. The political action thriller will now hit theaters on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranthi festival week.

Directed by renowned filmmaker S. Shankar, Game Changer stars Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan. The movie began filming in October 2021 but has faced multiple delays.

Initially, producer Dil Raju announced plans for a Christmas 2024 release. However, the latest update confirms a January 2025 release instead. The USA premiere is scheduled for January 9.

Game Changer marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and director Shankar. The film follows the story of an IAS officer fighting against corrupt politicians to bring about fair elections and transform the government.

This release date change may also impact megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Vishwambhara, which was speculated to be postponed.

