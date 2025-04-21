Janhvi Kapoor takes Sidharth Malhotra aka Param for a fun ride

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have been romantically paired for the first time in the forthcoming entertainer, "Param Sundari".

Sundari (Janhvi) took her Param (Sidharth) for a fun scooter ride during the shoot of this much-awaited drama.

In the photos dropped by the stunner on her Instagram, she was seen dressed as Sundari in a red saree, along with a printed blouse, gajra, and sunglasses. Sidharth made for a handsome Param in an orange shirt and grey denim.

Treating the netizens with the BTS fun, Janhvi wrote in the comment section, "Param loves it when I take him for a ride #ParamSundari."

The Tushar Jalota's directorial has been set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. Billed as a romantic comedy, "Param Sundari" promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25, the sneak peeks from the shoot of the movie have already piqued the interest of movie buffs.

Apart from this, Janhvi's lineup also includes "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time.

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the core cast of the drama includes Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

Over and above this, Janhvi has also been paired opposite Ram Charan in his next "Peddi".

The film will enjoy the screen presence of Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, "Peddi" has been presented by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film features music by the legendary AR Rahman and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu.

