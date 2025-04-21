India's development journey highlighted at UNESCAP session in Bangkok

Bangkok, April 21 (IANS) India's development journey and innovative development solutions are being highlighted during the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) that began in Bangkok on Monday.

The April 21-25 event is guided by the theme 'Regional Cooperation for Resilient and Sustainable Urban Development in Asia and the Pacific'.

The Indian delegation at the session, consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, is being led by India's Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh.

Delivering the country statement, Indian Deputy Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, Paulomi Tripathi highlighted the achievements and experiences of India’s development journey, with special focus on urban development, transformative use of digital technologies for inclusive development, and India’s steadfast commitment to support other developing countries in implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through various initiatives in the spirit of South-South Cooperation.

"Participating at the Urban Innovations Fair during the session, India is showcasing innovative development solutions and the impactful work being done through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund in Asia and the Pacific and beyond," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Home to over 2.2 billion city dwellers and many of the planet’s largest megacities, Asia and the Pacific is the world’s urban powerhouse. At the same time, the region faces a number of challenges, with population growth slowing and key vulnerabilities, such as economic volatility, climate-related risks, and social disparities, requiring integrated sustainable development strategies.

The session will underscore the critical role of regional cooperation in addressing these issues and advocate for shared approaches to realise the ambitions of the global development agendas, including the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, and the New Urban Agenda.

The theme study explores the future of urbanization in Asia and the Pacific, focusing on the dynamic shifts in the region’s urban landscape. It highlights the region’s demographic transformations, including population ageing, and the persistent challenges of urban poverty and inequality.

