Viswam Movie US Premiere Report: Outdated Story, Predictable Narration

Intro:

Srinu Vaitla, a director once known for delivering memorable blockbusters, returns after a lengthy hiatus with "Viswam." While audiences were hopeful for a classic Vaitla-style entertainer, the film unfortunately feels like a throwback to an era that no longer resonates with modern viewers. Does Vaitla manage to make a successful comeback, or does "Viswam" miss the mark? Let’s dive in.

First Half Report:

"Viswam" kicks off with a dramatic bomb blast in the city, setting the stage for a plot that revolves around terrorism. However, despite this intense beginning, the film quickly falls into predictable territory. The comedy track, especially when Prudvi is on screen, offers a few chuckles and light moments. Unfortunately, the other comedic sequences, including the hero-heroine romance, come across as stale and dated, lacking the freshness needed to engage the audience.

The film picks up slightly with a well-executed interval fight, providing some hope for a better second half. But aside from that brief action sequence, much of the first half feels like a rehash of old, formulaic storytelling.

Second Half Report:

The second half doesn’t do much to redeem the film. While there are a few bright spots in Prudvi's comedic timing and Vennela Kishore's scenes, the overall storyline is highly routine and exaggerated, leaving little room for excitement or surprise. Gopichand's role seems almost too easy for him, offering no challenge or scope for performance. His effortless portrayal makes it clear that he’s simply going through the motions, with little to elevate the character.

The core plot centers around a clichéd terrorist backdrop that feels recycled from numerous past films. The dialogues, in particular, sound outdated, often evoking a sense of déjà vu. The action sequences, including a couple of songs and fights, are decent enough to provide some entertainment, but the film’s never-ending, 90s-style climax severely tests the audience's patience.

Final Verdict:

"Viswam" ultimately falls flat due to its outdated storyline and predictable execution. Though Prudvi and Vennela Kishore provide some comic relief, and a few action scenes are well-executed, the film struggles to offer anything new or relevant. Srinu Vaitla’s attempt at a comeback feels like a step backward, as "Viswam" fails to align with current cinematic trends.