Vettaiyan OTT Release Confirmed

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Streams on Amazon Prime Video: OTT Rights Secured

In a significant development, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights for Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie hit theaters today, generating immense excitement among fans.

Star-Studded Cast

Vettaiyan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana in pivotal roles. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles, ensuring a captivating cinematic experience.

Production and Music

Lyca Productions has backed this ambitious project, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film's soundtrack. The music maestro's score is expected to elevate the movie's emotional quotient and action-packed sequences.

OTT Partnership Details

Although the exact figures have not been disclosed, sources reveal that Amazon Prime Video has secured the OTT rights for a substantial amount. This partnership will enable viewers to stream Vettaiyan on the popular platform after its theatrical run.

A New Era for Tamil Cinema

Vettaiyan's release marks a significant milestone in Tamil cinema, bringing together legendary actors and talented filmmakers. With its OTT rights secured, fans worldwide can look forward to experiencing this cinematic extravaganza on Amazon Prime Video.