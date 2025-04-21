Soha Ali Khan reflects on her journey as a teacher

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Aside from being an actress, Soha Ali Khan also loves to spend her time teaching underprivileged kids.

The stunner used Instagram to reflect on her journey as a teacher. Soha revealed that she turned teacher for a day in Kolkata around a decade ago.

Soha was recently a part of an initiative to teach children from underprivileged communities, alongside actress Kalki Koechlin.

She mentioned on the photo-sharing app,"Reflecting on my journey with @pgshiksha, @proctergambleindia 's flagship CSR program, I’m inspired by its evolution in addressing learning gaps. In 2014, I turned teacher for a day in Kolkata, and back then, they were impacting 4 lakh children. Now, after 10 years, #PGShiksha is impacting 50 lakh children from underserved communities—an incredible testament to their dedication over the last 2 decades."

"Last week, it was wonderful to witness the unveiling of "Twenty Tales of Triumph," highlighting individuals transformed into doctors, thriving students, and future tech experts—all thanks to #PGShiksha initiatives that enabled them with education. Meeting Lata Tai was a personal highlight; her journey showcases the transformative power of education and the limitless potential within us all" Soha added.

Stressing the importance of education for every child, she concluded by saying, "For over two decades, #PGShiksha has remained committed to education that lifts, not limits, and are now continuing their endeavour to ensure every child learns with understanding."

On the work front, Soha recently delivered a powerful performance as Daasi Maa in Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer "Chhorii 2".

The sequel takes the story of Sakshi (Nushrratt) forward as she continues to protect her daughter from the horrors of her previous life.

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the movie also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, "Chhorii 2" premiered on Prime Video on April 11.

