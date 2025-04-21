Kriti Kharbanda kicks off the week with some self-care

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda decided to indulge in some much-deserved skincare this Monday. The 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress posted a video on social media where she was seen with a mask on her face.

The diva revealed that when it is not possible to speak because of the mark she lets her eyes do the talking.

Kriti went on to explain in the caption, "#selfcare chal raha hai. How's your Monday looking!? As u can see, when talking is not an option but thartharahat is happening. Tab hum ye karte hain #aakhonsebaatein."

On the professional front, Kriti will soon be making her OTT debut with the second installment of the popular show, "Rana Naidu". The much-anticipated sequel will also feature Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles, along with others.

Kriti, who is extremely thrilled about her OTT debut, shared about the project, "I am thrilled to be a part of "Rana Naidu" Season 2. This role is unlike anything I've done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me”.

In addition to "Rana Naidu" season 2, Kriti will play the leading lady in the edgy neo-noir comic tragedy, "Risky Romeo". The project will see Sunny Singh as the protagonist.

Directed and written by Abir Sengupta, the film is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Produced by Anushree Mehta, Abir Sengupta, Priyanka Mehrotra, and Rameshchandra Yadav, "Risky Romeo" promises a perfect blend of dark humor and eccentric characters.

The team has already wrapped up the shoot for the forthcoming flick.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.