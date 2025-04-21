Changing the image and fate of Rajasthan is our commitment, says Raj CM

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Monday, emphasised the vital role of public servants in strengthening the democratic framework, saying that their dedication is key to building a developed India and a developed Rajasthan.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Public Service Day at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration in Jaipur's Jhalana Doongri.

The Chief Minister launched the Karmayogi Skill Development Week during the event and presented the Chief Minister's Excellence Awards and Rajasthan Sampark Portal Awards to officers for outstanding administrative work and citizen grievance redressal.

CM Sharma highlighted the importance of ensuring that government schemes reach the last person in the queue.

He urged public servants to carry out their duties with dedication, sensitivity, and integrity as well as conducting regular public hearings to provide swift relief to citizens.

Quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who addressed IAS officers on this day in 1947 and called them the "steel frame" of India's governance, Chief Minister Sharma said that true public service means working selflessly for the welfare of the people.

He stressed that the spirit of service must be inspired by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, B.R. Ambedkar, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

CM Sharma encouraged maximum use of technology in administration to ensure a corruption-free and accountable system.

He said that digital innovations are being implemented across departments, including the rollout of an e-file system at the village level to make government functioning paperless and efficient.

Reiterating the state's commitment to good governance, the Chief Minister noted that more than 1.5 crore public grievances have been resolved through the Rajasthan Sampark Portal.

In the past year alone, more than 99 per cent of the 33 lakh registered complaints were addressed, placing Rajasthan among the top three states in the nation during the Good Governance Week.

He also spoke about recent policy initiatives like the One District-One Product, New Tourism Unit Policy, Integrated Clean Energy Policy, and New Mineral Policy, which aim to boost investment and employment in the state.

Highlighting the success of the Hariyalo Rajasthan Abhiyan, CM Sharma shared that 7.22 crore saplings were planted last year under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, and a target of 10 crore saplings has been set for this year.

He also mentioned the success of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, where MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, with Rs 3 lakh crore already in the implementation stage.

Speaking about future development, the Chief Minister said the state's vision of Developed Rajasthan 2047 is being pursued by strengthening infrastructure such as electricity, water and roads.

Projects like the Ramjal Setu and Yamuna Water Agreement will ensure adequate water supply for drinking and irrigation, CM Sharma said.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state is working to provide drinking water to every village, the Chief Minister added.

He also outlined major infrastructure projects, including nine greenfield expressways, new ring roads, bridges, and the Atal Path project in villages, which will revitalise sectors like business, tourism, and agriculture.

"Our only aim is to change the image and the fate of Rajasthan," CM Sharma concluded, reaffirming the government's commitment to efficient public service and holistic development.

During the event, the Chief Minister also reviewed departmental innovations, best practices, and progress on grievance redressal through the Rajasthan Sampark Portal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.