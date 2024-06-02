Ram Charan Meets Chiranjeevi on Vishwambhara Set

Fans are delighted by a heartwarming reunion on the set of the upcoming socio-fantasy drama 'Vishwambhara'. A candid snapshot capturing Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Global Star Ram Charan has gone viral.

The image shows the father-son duo posing for the cameras with a smile on the film's set in Hyderabad. Their warm interaction captivated fans, who eagerly shared the picture across social media.

Vishwambhara also witnessed a surprise visit from Kollywood icon Ajith. The Tamil star met with Chiranjeevi earlier sharing moments of camaraderie and sparking excitement among their fan base.

Directed by Vasishta Mallidi, the highly anticipated movie features an ensemble cast. It stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, Ramya Pasupaleti, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri in prominent roles. The film's music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani.

Produced by UV Creations, Vishwambhara promises an epic cinematic experience. The movie is slated for a grand release on January 10, 2025.