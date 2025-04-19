JEE Main 2025 Results: 4 Toppers from Telugu States Score Perfect 100 Percentile

Telugu students have made their mark in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), conducted for admissions into engineering colleges across the country. Out of 24 students who scored a perfect 100 percentile nationwide, four are from the Telugu states. Harshi A. Gupta, Vangala Ajay Reddy, and Banibrata Maji from Telangana, along with Sai Manojna Guttikonda from Andhra Pradesh, achieved the top percentile.

Additionally, 15 students from the Telugu states secured ranks within the top 100, and over 100 students scored in the 99th percentile range.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main results late on Friday night. Md. Anas and Ayush Singhal from Rajasthan bagged the top two ranks.

The first session of JEE was held in January, followed by the second session on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8. A total of 10,61,849 students registered for the exam across the country, of which 9,92,350 appeared. From the Telugu states alone, around 2 lakh students took the test.

Final ranks were determined based on the combined results of both sessions. Of these, 2.5 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the JEE Advanced exam. Online applications for JEE Advanced will be accepted starting April 23, and the exam is scheduled to be held on May 2.