Home Prices in Hyderabad Increase Amid Declining Sales and Supply

Property prices across India have witnessed a significant surge, with new project prices in nine major cities rising by an average of 9% over the past year, according to data analytics firm Prop Equity. The average price per square foot has climbed to Rs 13,197 in the financial year 2024–25.

Among the cities, Kolkata recorded the highest increase in housing prices, with a sharp 29% rise. Thane followed with a 17% hike, Bengaluru with 15%, Pune with 10%, Delhi–NCR and Hyderabad with 5% each, and Chennai with a 4% increase.

Interestingly, property prices in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai saw a marginal dip of 3%.

Over a two-year period, housing prices across these cities have gone up by 18% on average. Bengaluru experienced the highest growth at 44%, followed by Kolkata (29%), Chennai (25%), Thane (23%), Delhi–NCR (20%), Pune (18%), Navi Mumbai (13%), Mumbai (11%), and Hyderabad (5%).

Meanwhile, housing sales in the January–March quarter of this year fell by 23%, totaling 1,05,791 units, while supply dropped by 34%, reaching 80,774 units.

City-wise Price Trends for New Projects (Price per sq. ft.):

Bengaluru: Rs 8,577 → 9,852

Kolkata: Rs 6,201 → 8,009

Chennai: Rs 7,645 → 7,989

Hyderabad: Rs 7,890 → 8,306

Pune: Rs 9,877 → 10,832

Thane: Rs 11,030 → 12,880

Delhi–NCR: Rs13,396 → 14,020

This sharp rise in property prices despite a decline in both sales and supply highlights the robust demand and value appreciation in the Indian real estate market, especially in emerging urban hubs.