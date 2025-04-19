Gold Price Today: City-Wise Rates on April 19

April 19, 2025 – Gold prices across India remained steady today, with no changes reported since yesterday. The rates continue to be shaped by international market dynamics, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and local demand trends.

Current Gold Rates in Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

Telugu States (Hyderabad, Vijayawada, etc.):

24 Carat Gold – Rs 97,580

22 Carat Gold – Rs 89,450

Gold prices remain unchanged, though making charges and GST may vary across jewellery stores.

Chennai:

24 Carat Gold – Rs 97,580

22 Carat Gold – Rs 89,450

Chennai's rates are slightly higher due to port facilities and demand. No change since yesterday.

Delhi:

24 Carat Gold – Rs 97,730

22 Carat Gold – Rs 89,600

Slightly higher prices are seen in Delhi due to transport and local taxes. Buyers here are keen on BIS-hallmarked jewellery. No change from yesterday.

Mumbai:

24 Carat Gold – Rs 97,580

22 Carat Gold – Rs 89,450

Rates in Mumbai are consistent, influenced by demand and jewellery designs. Prices hold steady.

Bengaluru:

24 Carat Gold – Rs 97,580

22 Carat Gold – Rs 89,450

Gold rates in Bengaluru remain stable. However, upcoming festivals and economic activity may impact future pricing.

Why Are Gold Prices Fluctuating?

As per the World Gold Council, the global gold rate stands at $3,340 per troy ounce. In India, the following factors influence local pricing:

Fluctuations in the Indian Rupee

Import duties and local taxes

Transportation costs

Seasonal demand during weddings and festivals

Experts recommend checking for BIS Hallmark certification to ensure the purity of gold. Shoppers should also compare prices and making charges at multiple stores before buying.

Will Gold Cross Rs 1 Lakh Soon?

Market analysts believe that 24-carat gold could soon hit the Rs 1,00,000 mark (per 10 grams), considering current trends. Those looking to invest in gold should monitor market movement closely before making decisions.

Silver Price Update

Silver prices remain unchanged across the country today: