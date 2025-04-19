Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi BO Collection Day 1: Kalyan Ram Movie Off to a Poor Start Collects Rs. 3 Crores!

When Tollywood actor Kalyan Ram announced that he would be starring alongside legendary actress Vijayashanthi, fans were excited. The trailer showed that it was an honest action drama between a mother and a son. The film, released on Friday, opened up to middling reviews, and the expectations were low on the film.

While some reviews discussed decent performances from the lead actors, the film's routine story and screenplay didn't attract assessments. The generic word of mouth, as revealed by the audience's faces, was just passable.

The film reflected this in box-office collections as well. Arjun, S/O Vyjayanthi, had the opportunity to dominate the box office with no real competition, but it only managed to collect a meagre Rs. 3 crore on its opening day.

This Kalyan Ram film will have to perform significantly better than it did on its opening day to become a profitable venture for all parties involved. The initial trends on Saturday suggest that the movie's future may not be promising. turn overnight.

The one good thing going for Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is its climax. The last thirty minutes of the film received a favourable response from audiences. But is that enough to pull audiences to the theatres, especially when IPL matches are lining up today and tomorrow? That remains the big question.

This week, Tamannah Bhatia made her Telugu debut in Odela 2, but both critics and audiences panned the film. Furthermore, the film ran into VFX issues and had its overseas premieres cancelled. The situation didn't turn out well for this movie, and this gives Kalyan Ram Film a slight edge to emerge as the winner.