Telangana Govt to Fill 10,945 GPO Posts Through Direct Recruitment

The Telangana government is preparing to recruit 10,945 Gram Panchayat Officers (GPO) through a direct recruitment process. Earlier, there were discussions about considering eligible existing working employees for these posts. However, the proposal led to legal complications as some individuals approached the court, expressing concerns that their previous service benefits might be lost if they were moved into the new roles.

Due to these legal hurdles, the government is now leaning towards filling the posts entirely through direct recruitment. Officials are also assessing the potential complications that may arise if adjustments are made in favor of already working employees. There is concern that such a move could lead to new challenges and further disputes.

As a result, the government is conducting an internal review to finalize the recruitment model. Alongside the direct recruitment plan, discussions are underway on whether any feasible adjustments can be made without violating rules or creating inequality in the selection process.

The recruitment aims to strengthen the rural administrative system across Telangana. Detailed guidelines, including eligibility, application procedures, and timelines, are expected to be released soon after the decision-making process concludes.