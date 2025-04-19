JEE Advanced 2025: Registration, Exam & Result Dates Announced – Check Details

JEE Mains 2025 results were released today, April 19, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now check their scorecards, ranks, and qualifying status on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the results out, eligible students can now gear up for JEE Advanced 2025, the next step toward admission into prestigious IITs.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Schedule

The JEE Advanced 2025 registration will begin on April 23, 2025, for candidates who are among the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers in JEE Mains. The last date to apply is May 2, and the fee payment deadline is May 5, 2025.

For Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO candidates, registration opened earlier on April 7, 2025.

Key Dates:

JEE Advanced Registration Start: April 23, 2025

Registration Deadline: May 2, 2025

Fee Payment Last Date: May 5, 2025

JEE Advanced Exam Date: May 18, 2025

Result Announcement: June 2, 2025

How to Apply for JEE Advanced

Eligible candidates must visit the official portal jeeadv.ac.in and follow these steps:

Log in using JEE Main 2025 roll number, password, and security pin.

Fill in personal information and select preferred exam centres.

Upload scanned copies of photo, signature, and certificates.

Pay the required application fee.

JEE Advanced 2025 is the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top-tier engineering institutes. With the exam scheduled for May 18, candidates are advised to register early and begin focused preparation. Results will be declared on June 2, 2025.