Usha Nadkarni on how she landed her role in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Pavitra Rishta’

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Veteran Marathi star Usha Nadkarni has talked about how she got the role of Savita Deshmukh in the show “Pavitra Rishta,” starring late star Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Ankita Lokhande.

Usha, fondly known as Usha Tai, appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where she spoke about “Pavitra Rishta,” which aired from June 2009 to October 2014.

“I will tell you how I got ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ I did two serials for Balaji—Kuchh Is Tara and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. I got a call for an audition. I usually don’t give auditions — I only give them for ads. Balaji Telefilms called me, and there was another Marathi actress. They gave us the role,” Usha recalled.

She added, “I went there, did my hair, wore a saree, and then I went. She went first for the audition, and then I went. There was a girl who was telling me what to do. I was slightly put off (I thought), “Mujhe sikhati hai tu… teri maa bhi mere se chhoti hogi.” I didn’t say anything.”

The actress said, “She said something again, then I lost“ it—‘Tum mujhe mat sikhao, mujhe maloom hai kya karne ka kya hai.”

Usha shared that she got a call the very next day after giving the audition.

“They called me the next day, and I thought I got the role after the audition. I went there, work started, people met, and Pavitra Rishta worked for five years,” she said.

The show also stars Hiten Tejwani , Asha Negi , Shakti Arora , Rithvik Dhanjani, and Karan Veer Mehra.

The 78-year-old star also participated in the first season of the reality show “Bigg Boss Marathi” in 2018, where she stayed inside the house for 77 days.

After coming out, Usha shared, “I forgot my phone number. I forgot how to use the mobile phone. I also forgot whether my gas is automatic or needs a lighter… I was staying alone by myself there… The girls there were small; what would I talk to them about? So, I would sit alone… They would call me, and then I would go.”

