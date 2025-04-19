Actress, producer Khushbu Sundar's X account hacked!

Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Well known actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar has now announced that her X account had been hacked.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Khushbu wrote, "Hi friends, my #TWITTER @khushsundar account is hacked. I am not able to log and its not accepting my id or password. I am blocked out. Any news, updates, posts, or any activity on my twitter page is not done by in the last nine hours. Trying to sort this out. Kindly bear and keep me posted if you see any kind of activity on my TWITTER page. See you soon on Twitter. Till then, I am here."

She also made a formal announcement by putting out another post. She said, "Attention, everyone! My twitter account has been hacked. If anyone knows how to retrieve it, please help me out. It’s urgent! #CyberHelp #AccountRecovery #UrgentAssistance @twitter."

The actress also posted a screenshot of her profile page on X that read, "A woman of gut & grits. A woman of today for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother of two angels! BJP MLA Candidate 2021 BJP NEC #BJP4India #Modi4India."

On the professional front, the actress, who is also a producer, is awaiting the release of the much-awaited comedy heist drama ‘Gangers’.

Khushbu's production house Avni Cinemax is presenting the film, which features her husband Sundar C and comedian Vadivelu in the lead.

Recently, the actress had shared the hilarious trailer of the film on her social media timelines.

She had said,“The OGs are back to take over the new era with #GANGERS.Get a peak into their mad-fun world with the #GangersTrailer. 𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐋 𝟐𝟒.”

The trailer gives away the fact that the film will be an out and out entertainer, full of laughs, action and romance.

The film, which has been written and directed by Sundar C, has music by Sathya and cinematography by E Krishnasamy. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony. The film, which has been produced by A.C. Shanmugam, A.C.S. Arunkumar, Kushboo Sundar, is set to hit screens on April 24 this year.

