Farah Khan says SRK’s improv in ‘Om Shanti Om’ had her dying with laughter

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recalled how she and Shah Rukh Khan improvised several scenes in her 2007 blockbuster “Om Shanti Om”, and how the superstar’s unexpected lines in one sequence had her in splits.

Farah was joined by “Masterchef Celebrity” winner Gaurav Khanna, who cooked “paneer biryani and Punjabi cholle,” for the filmmaker’s YouTube channel.

Gaurav spoke about the popular scene where Shah Rukh, as Om Prakash Makhija, performs an action sequence while other actors, including Deepika Padukone’s character Sandhya "Sandy" Bansal, watch during a shoot. The line “Waah, kya acting kar raha hai,” said by the co-actors, quickly went viral and became a popular meme on the internet.

Gaurav told Farah: “Woh toh best hai – waah kya acting kar raha hai, woh aapki line hai mujhe aesa lag raha hai. (That one is the best – Waah, kya acting kar raha hai – I feel like that line is yours.)”

To which, Farah said: “Haan improv tha. On the spot. Udhar woh khada mainai bola aesai bol. Do teen baar bolte reh aesai. (Yes, that was improvised. On the spot. He was standing there and I told him, say it like this. Say it a couple of times like that.)”

She then went on to say: “Humne kitna improv kiya na us picture mein. Shah Rukh aur mainai, woh jo uska tiger waali fight thi. I have died because I didn;t know he is going to say ‘naughty pussy’. (We did so much improv in that film. Shah Rukh and I—like that tiger fight scene of his—I died laughing because I had no idea he was going to say ‘naughty pussy, naughty pussy’.)

“Om Shanti Om” had Shah Rukh and Deepika in a dual role. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, and Arjun Rampal.

The story follows Om Prakash Makhija, an obscure 1970s actor, who dies in a suspicious on-set fire involving his crush, well-known yesteryears superstar Shanti Priya, and is reincarnated in the present day as superstar Om Kapoor, seeking to exact revenge on the perpretrator, Shanti's husband and powerful producer Mukesh Mehra.

“Om Shanti Om,” which marked Deepika’s debut in Hindi cinema At the 55th National Film Awards, won Best Production Design.

