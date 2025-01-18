Ram Charan - Balakrishna’s Episode on Unstoppable with NBK Part 2 Out

The much-awaited second part of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 featuring global Ram Charan is now streaming. Witness an unforgettable episode where two powerhouses, Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) and Ram Charan, come together for a delightful conversation filled with heartfelt moments, humor, and exclusive revelations.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Sankranti festivities, the episode kicks off with a surprise call to beloved star Prabhas, as NBK humorously attempts to pry into Ram Charan’s life while teasing Prabhas about his long-awaited marriage plans.

Adding to the excitement, Ram Charan best friends Vikram and actor Sharwanand make a special appearance, taking the entertainment quotient to a whole new level. One of the standout moments of the episode includes a fun challenge where NBK playfully quizzes Ram Charan, Sharwanand, and Vikram with quirky questions—like who had the most girlfriends before marriage!

The episode also features Ram Charan opening up about his nephew Akira Nandan and sharing exciting details about his much-awaited debut and much more.

This special episode is a perfect blend of festive cheer, emotional depth, and endless entertainment. Stream Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 now, exclusively on Aha OTT.