India to emerge as global leader in innovation, tech-driven growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) India would emerge as a global leader in innovation and technology-driven growth, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has said.

The minister, who hailed the work of startups during a walk-through at the 'Startup Mahakumbh’ event here, said that one can see the work of world-class quality, experience the technologies created on energy efficiency, powering electronics, see the defence equipment that young startups are creating, and realise how fintech is becoming a source of empowerment for the common citizen.

“This is the base – the foundation — on which India will foray in a very big way into the world of innovation. We will make our presence felt on the global stage. I go back extremely satisfied with the work done with our young startups. Young India is raring to go. And they are ready to capture the world,” Goyal said.

The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh featured 10 thematic pavilions covering key industries such as AI, DeepTech and Cybersecurity, HealthTech and BioTech, AgriTech, Climate Tech, Incubators & Accelerators, D2C, FinTech, Gaming and Sports, B2B and Precision Manufacturing, Defence and Space Tech, and Mobility.

Goyal visited a number of exhibits showcasing groundbreaking innovations in Climate Tech, BioTech, AI, and DeepTech and more, ranging from intelligent air purifiers and EV tractors to AI-driven platforms for functional brain mapping and cutting-edge manufacturing drones for defence applications.

The ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ featured over 3,000 startups, 1,000+ investors and incubators, and 10,000+ delegates from 50+ countries, making it a prime opportunity for startups to pitch their businesses, build investor relationships, and secure crucial funding.

A landmark moment in India's fintech journey with the launch of the India Fintech Foundation was also witnessed in the presence of G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant; Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT; and NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.