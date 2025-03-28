Ram Charan’s First Look from Peddi Sparks Comparisons to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27, and to mark the occasion, the makers of his 16th film, Peddi, unveiled his first look. While the actor has previously embraced a rustic role in Rangasthalam, netizens were quick to draw parallels between his Peddi look and Allu Arjun’s iconic avatar from Pushpa: The Rise.

Fans React to Ram Charan’s First Look from Peddi

Two posters from Peddi were released on the actor’s birthday. In one, Ram Charan is seen intensely gazing into the camera while lighting a beedi. The second poster features him in a rugged avatar, dressed in a torn shirt and gripping a cricket bat. While fans praised his intense and raw look, many couldn’t help but compare it to Pushpa.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out similarities between Peddi, Pushpa, and even KGF: Chapter 1, writing, “Naku okkadikena meku kuda #Pushpa and #KGFChapter1 first look gurthochinda? #Peddi” (Is it just me, or does this remind you of Pushpa and KGF Chapter 1’s first looks?). Another user commented, “Heavy Pushpa vibes throughout.”

A Clash of Styles or Shared Intensity?

Some fans embraced the resemblance, celebrating the intensity shared by Ram Charan and his cousin Allu Arjun. One comment read, “Bava Bawmardhi. Same Intensity. #Peddi #RC16 #Pushpa.” Another fan even created a side-by-side comparison of Ram Charan’s Peddi look with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa first look, emphasizing the striking similarities in cinematography and styling.

With Peddi already generating massive buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates. Whether the comparisons to Pushpa hold true in the film’s execution remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Ram Charan’s Peddi is set to make a powerful impact.