March 29 Holiday or not?

While Ramadan has begun, most states in India have announced different dates of holiday for schools. While there are some states have said holidays on March 29, other states haven't announced holidays yet. For planning purposes, below is the state-wide holiday declaration:

States Observing Holiday on March 29

Telangana: Muslim Schools and other private schools in Telangana will be closed on March 29 during the Ramadan holidays.

Jammu and Kashmir: The state government has announced a school holiday on March 29 to celebrate the start of Ramadan.

Uttar Pradesh: UP schools, too, will be closed on March 29 for Ramadan.

States With No Holiday on March 29

Karnataka: While Bengaluru is seeing heavy rain, schools won't announce a holiday on March 29 since board exams are in progress.

Maharashtra: No school holiday has been announced in Maharashtra on March 29.

Gujarat: Gujarat schools will also be open on March 29.

Madhya Pradesh: MP schools have not announced a holiday for March 29.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan schools will also operate as usual on March 29.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu schools will be open on March 29 but may announce a holiday on a subsequent date for Ramadan.

Kerala: Schools in Kerala will function normally on March 29.

West Bengal: WB schools will be open on March 29, but may announce a holiday on some later date for Ramadan.

Andhra Pradesh: Though there has been no official announcement, some schools in AP may announce a holiday on March 29, but nothing is confirmed so far.

Holiday proclamations may also differ based on the particular district or institution. It is always wise to confirm with your school officials or check government websites for the latest information.

