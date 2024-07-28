Raja Saab “Fan India Glimpse” to be out on THIS date

After delivering a massive blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, the pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is getting ready to captivate the audience in a charming avatar. The makers of The Raja Saab released the first look of Prabhas-starrer movie on Sunday.

The upcoming horror comedy film is generating significant buzz. The first look features Prabhas in a fashionable avatar. The poster shows him wearing a maroon colour jacket and sunglasses. He’s leaning forward near a car which is decorated with beautiful flowers. It reveals the schedule for the release of glimpse. The “Fan India Glimpse” teaser will be released on Monday at 5.03 pm.

Upcoming Telugu film The Raja Saab is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and is being made under the banner of People Media Factory, The music for the film is composed by Thaman S.