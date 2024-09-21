Prabhas's Fauji's video glimpse release on Dasara?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is set to dazzle in "Fauji," a period drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film's grand launch and ongoing shoot in Madurai have fueled excitement. This epic tale promises action, romance, and drama, transporting us to 1945.

Prabhas plays a fearless British Army soldier, with Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty as his father. Vishal Chandrasekhar's music will add depth to this historical narrative. With Mythri Movie Makers backing the project, "Fauji" promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

As fans await the first look, which is rumoured to be unveiled during Dasara, anticipation builds. While the release date remains under wraps, "Fauji" is shaping up to be an unforgettable journey. Stay tuned for more updates from this captivating world!

