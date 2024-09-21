Katy Perry talks about ego issues with Orlando Bloom, their 'hot and fast' arguments

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has opined that she and her partner, Orlando Bloom are very “loud”, and are filled with energy. She also confessed that they have "hot and fast" arguments.

The singer, 39, is engaged to Hollywood star Orlando Bloom, and they also share four-year-old daughter Daisy, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

They first began dating in January 2016 and briefly split a year later before rekindling their romance in March 2018.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, when opening up on the energy in the household, the singer confessed she calls the clan the "chaos crew".

She Apple Music's Zane Lowe while promoting her latest album titled 143, "We are a loud family. We are fire fire fire”.

Touching on their arguments in their relationship, Katy said, "Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly. It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on”.

She also spoke about the "ego" they both have as she opened up on her man's energy as a romantic partner. "He's a real sage", she began. "We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego. When the ego is running the show, then it's like, 'Whoa.' But when that's in check, then we're both something else".

Katy admitted both hers and Orlando's personality is already showing through in their daughter. She revealed the youngster is "a product of both parents being very bold", as she revealed the tot is not a shy child. Daisy made her singing debut on the latest track released by Katy. While she may only be four-years-old, she showed she is ready for the limelight as she appeared on her mum's seventh studio album.

