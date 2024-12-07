Prabhas' Raja Saab vs Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara: A Box Office Clash?

Prabhas' upcoming film 'Rajasaab' might go for a postponed release date. The film was initially scheduled to be released on April 10, 2025, but might not make it due to the pending VFX work. Sources say that the VFX work of the film is taking more time than expected and might not get completed by April 10. It has created a buzz in the industry that the release date of the film might be pushed to a later date.

In the meanwhile, Prabhas has a series of projects up in the coming years. 'Salaar 2' with director Prashanth Neel is expected to hit the screens in 2026. He also has 'Project K' with director Nag Ashwin. This film is likely to hit the screens in 2027.

In addition to that, Prabhas is working with director Sandeep Vanga on a spirit-based film. This film is in the pipeline currently.

Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambara' to Clash with 'Rajasaab'?

Another speculation is that Chiranjeevi's forthcoming movie 'Vishwambara' may clash at the box office with 'Rajasaab'. Yet, no official confirmation has been given by anyone regarding the date of release of 'Vishwambara'. It is to be seen if 'Rajasaab' will be released on the planned date or will be delayed later.

