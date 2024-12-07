Pushpa 2 Vs Interstellar: Devara's Janhvi Kapoor Supports Pushpa, Wins Hearts

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared her perspective on the ongoing controversy surrounding the availability of IMAX screens in India. The issue arose when reports suggested that the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar faced delays due to the full booking of IMAX screens for Pushpa 2: The Rule. This development left many Interstellar fans disheartened, as they had eagerly awaited the chance to relive the sci-fi masterpiece on the big screen.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide in two days

In response to the debate, Janhvi Kapoor voiced her support for Pushpa 2, emphasizing the need to value homegrown cinema. Taking to social media, she criticized the tendency to prioritize international films over local productions. Her statement highlighted the irony of celebrating cinematic grandeur from other countries while dismissing similar qualities in Indian films.

Also read: IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars 2024: Samantha, Sobhita, Prabhas, SRK

Pushpa 2: The Rule features Allu Arjun in the lead, portraying the gripping journey of Pushpa Raj, a man navigating the perilous world of red sandalwood smuggling. With intense storytelling, powerful confrontations, and larger-than-life action, the film has captivated audiences nationwide. Its stellar cast includes Fahadh Faasil as the formidable SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role, adding depth to the ensemble.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Album: Venkatesh Daggubati Family Photos

Directed by Sukumar, known for his raw storytelling and unique cinematic style, Pushpa 2 has been a resounding success, dominating theatres since its release. As the film continues to break records, the discussion around prioritizing Indian stories on the global cinematic stage gains new momentum.

Also read: December 2024: Movies Releasing This Month