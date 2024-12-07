Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide in two days

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has taken the box office by storm. After a record-breaking opening day, the film has continued to rake in impressive numbers, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide in just two days.

Sukumar-directed film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is a sequel to the 2021 superhit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is grabbing eyeballs with an impressive plot, some fantastic action scenes, and Allu Arjun's powerful act of Pushpa Raj.

According to early estimates, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over Rs 265 crore net in India and Rs 400 crore worldwide. The phenomenal success of the film can be attributed to the immense love and excitement for Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj.

On the second day of its release, Pushpa 2: The Rule raked in an estimated Rs 90.1 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film received good occupancy across all the versions, with Telugu recording an overall occupancy of 53 per cent, Hindi at 51.65 per cent, Tamil at 38.52 per cent, Kannada at 35.97 per cent, and Malayalam at 27.30 per cent.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has solidified his position as the reigning star of 2024. The film's success is a testament to the actor's dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

