December 2024: Movies Releasing This Month

The cinematic world is buzzing this December, starting with Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which has taken the Indian film industry by storm, breaking records across the board. Following its massive success, several movies that initially postponed their release are now set to hit theaters later this month. Here’s a look at the major releases for December 2024:

Movies Releasing on December 20, 2024

UI

The much-awaited Kannada-language dystopian science fiction action film UI, written and directed by Upendra, is set to release on December 20. Upendra also stars in the lead role, supported by Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, and Sunny Leone. The film, produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, has generated significant buzz thanks to its unique trailer and intriguing concept.

Sarangapani Jathakam

This Family entertainer features Balagam fame Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Vennela Kishore, and Naresh in key roles. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, Sarangapani Jathakam promises to be a wholesome cinematic experience.

Bachhalamalli

Directed by Subbu Mangadevi, Bachhalamalli is a Telugu action drama set in the 1990s. Starring Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer, the film is an emotional journey of a rural hero navigating love and challenges in a rustic setting. Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Hasya Movies banner, the movie also releases on December 20.

Viduthalai Part 2

The Tamil-language period crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2 continues the story of Viduthalai Part 1. Directed by Vetrimaaran and adapted from Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan, this sequel delves deeper into the conflict between a police constable and a separatist leader. With a stellar cast including Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie hits theaters on December 20.

Mufasa: The Lion King

The highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King is a photorealistic animated prequel and sequel to Disney's The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Arjun Das as voice actors for the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions, respectively. It is scheduled for release on December 20 in India and the United States.

Movies Releasing on December 21, 2024

Magic

From Jersey director Gowtham Tinnanuri, Magic is an experimental film that promises an engaging cinematic experience. It is set to release on December 21.

Movies Releasing on December 25, 2024

Robinhood

Starring Nithin and Sreeleela, Robinhood is an action film directed by Venky Kudumula. With veteran actors like Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, and Subhaleka Sudhakar in supporting roles, this film is scheduled for a grand release on Christmas.

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes

A crime thriller with a unique premise, Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes stars Vennela Kishore in the lead role. Written and directed by Writer Mohan, the film is produced by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy under Sri Ganapathi Cinemas. Lasya Reddy presents this intriguing movie, which is set to release on December 25.

