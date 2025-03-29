Robinhood Day 1 Box Office Collections: Nithiin Movie earns Rs 2 Crore!

The much-awaited Telugu action-romantic movie, Robinhood, arrived in theaters on March 28, 2025, and has registered a decent opening at the box office, collecting approximately Rs 2 crore net on its India opening day. Directed by Gorschand Ramsay, the film features Nithiin, Sreeleela, and has created a lot of hype owing to its glittering promos and foot-tapping tracks.

As per initial estimates, the weekend is likely to see an improvement in the performance of the film. Although the figure is not expected to be record-breaking, it provides a solid platform for the weekend. The movie's performance will then rely on the traffic on Saturday and Sunday and whether Robinhood will be able to become a lucrative project.

With regard to occupancy, Robinhood held an overall Telugu occupancy of 21.56% on Day 1. That's a good opening, given it was an ordinary Friday without any public holiday. The occupancy figure shows that the movie gained speed in the late night shows, recording a respectable 28.15% occupancy. This points towards good word-of-mouth among the first-time audience.

The capital of Telugu cinema, Hyderabad, dominated the regional occupancy with 29.75%, followed by Bengaluru with a modest 12.75%. The opening morning shows registered a 19.62% turnout, which steadily climbed to 21.84% during the afternoon. There was a slight fall during the evening (16.62%), but it recovered at night.

Although it garnered mixed to good reviews from critics, Robinhood appears to have won its audience, particularly the young generation. The film's chic presentation and gripping performances have gone in its favor. With the weekend drawing near, only time can tell whether Robinhood will continue its momentum and end up as a box office hit.

