Mad Square Day 1 Box-Office Collection: Sensational Rs. 7.75 Crores Opening!

Tollywood's box office is going to be on fire this weekend as two hilarious entertainers targeting youth audiences were released. One is Sangeeth Sobhan starrer Mad Square, and the other one is Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula with Nithin and Sreeleela in the lead. Both the movies received mixed reviews from the critics, but the fun factor in them will definitely attract more audiences to the theaters this weekend.

First, let's see how Mad Square fared at the box office. When the first part of Mad was released, it was promoted as a small film, and collections didn't really matter as the makers were experimenting to see if this would actually work at the box office. The quirky characterizations of the three main leads, written by director Kalyan Shankar, worked big time, and the movie ended up being a giant blockbuster.

Making a sequel to a widely celebrated film is always a difficult task. While Kalyan managed to repeat the magic of Mad in a few scenes in its sequel, the film fell flat in certain places as the gags didn't really land. Despite the issue, Mad Square opened on a humongous note at the box office in two Telugu states.

It looks like there is no stopping the film in the Nizam area, as the movie amassed Rs. 2.35 crores on its opening day. Overall, Mad Square managed to mint Rs. 5.75 crores on Day 1, which is more than what most films of Tier-2 heroes in Telugu cinema would collect.

According to other reports, Mad Square's Day 1 across the country will be around Rs.8 crores. This is sensational for a movie of this size and the weekend is only going to get bigger and better for this film.

