Ramadan 2025: Hyderabad Prepares for Final Two Days of Celebrations

With just two days remaining for Ramadan to end from today, March 29, the city of Hyderabad has turned into a kaleidoscope of celebrations. The markets of Old City, especially in Charminar, Laad Bazaar, and Pathergatti, are abuzz with customers and foodies alike, all of whom want to make the most of the remaining days of Ramadan on March 31.

As the sacred month reaches its last leg, the throngs at these markets have increased in size and fervour. The mood is charged, with glitzy lighting and an effervescent festive ambience that brings out the best of the cultural diversity of Hyderabad Deccan. The mood of harmony and oneness that characterizes this sacred event is in the air as individuals from all sections of life converge to celebrate.

Shopping has gained momentum, with individuals swarming markets after Iftar and carrying on until the break of dawn. Women and children are loving the characteristic chaos of Eid shopping the most, as they make their way through stalls, shops, and markets looking for the ideal outfit or gift.

Shoppers are spending all they can on the customers, with new kinds of innovative display and decorations showing off the hottest fashion trends. From Pakistani suits to lawn suits, silk and net gowns, and lycra, poncho, and long frocks, it's something for everyone in these colorful markets.

As the city prepares for the last two days of Ramadan festivities, the buzz is on. Chand Raat, the eve of Eid, will be a real showstopper, with consumers making a beeline to bazaars to make their final buys. For others, shopping during the last few days of Ramadan is a valued tradition that heralds the start of Eid celebrations.

With just 48 hours remaining for Ramadan to get over, Hyderabad is ready to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in high spirits and enthusiasm. Markets, roads, and houses will be filled with music, light, and joy as people across communities gather together to celebrate this festive day.

