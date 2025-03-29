Chandigarh court to deliver verdict in 'cash at judge's door' case today

Chandigarh, March 29 (IANS) A Chandigarh court is set to pronounce its verdict on Saturday in the high-profile 'cash at judge's door' case involving former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nirmal Yadav. The case revolves around a cash packet containing Rs 15 lakh, allegedly meant for her, that was mistakenly delivered to the residence of another judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, in August 2008.

Special CBI Judge Alka Malik reserved judgment after hearing the final arguments on Thursday.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Justice Yadav, who has maintained her innocence. "I have not committed any crime, and there is nothing incriminating found during the entire trial against me," she stated in her final argument.

The controversy dates back to August 13, 2008, when a clerk at Justice Kaur's residence in Chandigarh received a packet containing Rs 15 lakh in cash. Upon discovering the mix-up, Justice Kaur immediately informed the then-Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Chandigarh Police.

An FIR was subsequently registered on August 16, 2008. The case took a significant turn when, ten days later, the then UT Administrator, General (Retd.) S.F. Rodrigues transferred it to the CBI.

The agency filed a fresh FIR on August 28, 2008. During its probe, the CBI found that the cash was delivered by a clerk of former Haryana Additional Advocate General Sanjeev Bansal. Bansal reportedly called Justice Kaur, claiming that the money was actually meant for one Nirmal Singh but had mistakenly reached her residence.

In January 2009, the CBI sought permission to prosecute Justice Yadav, which was granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in November 2010. She challenged the move but failed to get relief. The prosecution sanction was approved by the office of the President of India in March 2011, leading to the CBI filing a chargesheet the same month.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution listed 84 witnesses, of which 69 were examined.

In February this year, the High Court allowed the CBI to re-examine ten witnesses within four weeks and directed the trial court to avoid unnecessary adjournments.

With the long-drawn legal battle nearing its conclusion, all eyes are now on the Chandigarh court as it prepares to deliver its much-anticipated verdict in the nearly 16-year-old case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.