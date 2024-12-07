Pushpa 2 Day 2 Box office collection: Collects Rs 134.6 Crore globally

The much-awaited film of Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After a record-shattering opening day, which saw the film collect a whopping Rs 175 crore net across all languages in India, Pushpa 2 maintained its momentum on its second day as well.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in a fabulous Rs 90.1 crore nett in India on the second day. This adds to a staggering Rs 265 crore nett in two days in India for the film.

A break-up of collections for the second day indicates the Telugu version of the film earning Rs 27.1 crore, the Hindi version earning a staggering Rs 55 crore, and Rs 5.5 crore in the Tamil version, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 1.9 crore, and Rs 60 lakh for Kannada.

Interestingly, the Hindi version of the film has already gone ahead of the Telugu version in terms of collections. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Hindi version has collected Rs 125.3 crore, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 118.05 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has also gone global, as the film has already collected Rs 417.5 crore worldwide in just two days. According to Manobala Vijayabalan, the film collected Rs 282.9 crore on the first day and Rs 134.6 crore on the second day, pushing the worldwide total to over Rs 400 crore.

This is the first Indian film to reach this level within two days, making it an achievement for Pushpa 2: The Rule. With great success, it indicates a lot of hard work from the entire team involved in it and Allu Arjun has once again proven his status as one of the lead actors in Indian cinema.

