Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Movie Set For Official Launch, Date Out

Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to collaborate with director Hanu Raghavapudi, who rose to fame with Sita Ramam in 2022.



Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage. The latest news is that the big-scale project is scheduled to be launched on August 17th, 2024, in Hyderabad. The Salaar actor will be attending the pooja ceremony, as per reports.

The film is set to revolve around the freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, with Prabhas portraying a member of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The movie set is being constructed in Ramoji Film City on a grand scale. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and Mrunal Thakur will star as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The rest of the cast and crew details are yet to be made official.