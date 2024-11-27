Nikhil's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo hits OTT on November 27: Watch here!

Telugu movie "Appudo Ippudo Eppudo", which has Nikhil in it, has silently made its digital debut on the Amazon Prime OTT platform. Released in theatres just about 20 days ago, it did not make much noise at the box office.

The movie tells the story of Nikhil, who plays the character Rishi. This young man falls in love with Tara while he is still in India. Then he moves to London, meets Tulasi, and gets engaged to her. Just before their wedding, she calls off the engagement. Meanwhile, there is a don named Badri who loses hundreds of crores in a transaction. He suspects that the loss is somehow connected with Rishi.

The movie "Appudo Ippudo Eppudo" is Nikhil's new film after the success of "Karthikeya 2". Unfortunately, this film could not gain the same level of success that its previous one had achieved. If you want to see the movie, now it is available on the Amazon Prime OTT platform.

