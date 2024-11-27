Akhil Akkineni Engaged to 39-Year-Old Zainab Ravdjee: 9-Year Age Gap Sparks Interest

Akkineni family is delighted as Akhil Akkineni, the youngest child of Nagarjuna, gets married to the love of his life, Zainab Ravdjee. A closed-door ceremony was conducted with close relatives at their Akkineni family home.

Zainab is 39 years old, but talented like a painter, already a heart-winner through the power of her artistic skills. India, Dubai, and London have formed the backdrop for this interesting diversity of upbringing. To make things all the more special, she's the daughter of one of the closest associates of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and Nagarjuna.

The age gap between Akhil and Zainab has become a hot topic of discussion on social media, but Nagarjuna's warm words have silenced all those doubts. He welcomed Zainab into their family and described her as "graceful and kind" and a perfect match for Akhil.

The Akkineni family is gearing up for not one, but two weddings! Naga Chaitanya, the elder son of Nagarjuna, is to tie the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. With Akhil and Zainab's wedding expected next year, it's going to be a festive season for the Akkineni family indeed!

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Also read: Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, Officially Moves On to a New Beginning