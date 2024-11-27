Fire Accident in EIPL Cornerstone Apartment in Manikonda, Hyderabad

A fire broke out on the 9th floor of EIPL Apartment located in Manikonda, creating panic among residents. The blaze, which was reported earlier today, quickly escalated but was swiftly brought under control by a team of firefighters. Emergency services responded promptly, preventing further damage or injuries.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of the building's residents. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities have begun their investigation.

The Narsingi Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire and determine if any foul play was involved.

No casualties have been reported, and the situation is now under control. Residents of the building have been advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual activities to the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be provided as the case develops.

