Mufasa: The Lion King BO Collections: Mints INR 74 crores in its week first in India

Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action ‘The Lion King’, the visually stunning live-action Mufasa: The Lion King released in cinemas on 20th December 2024 and has received stellar reviews across the globe. Compelling voiceovers by popular Indian actors like Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi, Mahesh Babu in Telugu and Arjun Das in Tamil have significantly boosted Mufasa: The Lion King’s appeal across India resulting in a collection of INR 74 crores in its first week.

As per online reports, the film has earned 26.75Cr in English, 25Cr in Hindi, 11.2Cr in Telugu and INR 11.3Cr in Tamil and continues to hold strong momentum across the country despite new releases in cinemas. Mufasa: The Lion King emerged as the audience’s preferred choice on Christmas as well as it led advance ticket sales across national cinema outlets PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

Bringing new and fan-favourite characters to life and blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is directed by Barry Jenkins. “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. Director - Barry Jenkins; Original songs by: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Mufasa: The Lion King is successfully running across cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.