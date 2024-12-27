Baby John Box Office Collections Day 2: Varun Dhawan Starrer Underperforms with ₹4.5 Crore

The Varun Dhawan-led film Baby John began its theatrical journey on a promising note, earning an estimated ₹11.25 crore net across India on its Christmas release. However, the film’s performance saw a sharp decline on its second day, Thursday, with early estimates suggesting a collection of only ₹4.5 crore. The Hindi occupancy rate for the day was reported to be around 11.09%.

Opening midweek on Wednesday, the movie still has the weekend to potentially recover its momentum. Industry experts warn, though, that without a significant boost in its earnings, the film might end its theatrical run with a total of around ₹50 crore. Made on a budget of approximately ₹160 crore, including production, marketing, and distribution costs, Baby John would need to amass ₹190-200 crore to be deemed a box-office success.

Adding to its struggles is the competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which continues to dominate the Indian box office. On Thursday, the film brought in ₹9.6 crore even on its 22nd day in theatres. Disney's live-action movie Mufasa: The Lion King also presents additional challenges in attracting audiences.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John features Varun Dhawan in dual roles as police officer Satya Verma and his alter ego, John. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Tamil hit Theri, originally directed by Atlee and starring Vijay. The cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

