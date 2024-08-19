Mr. Bachchan director’s reply to trolls

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Mr. Bachchan' has failed to impress the audience in theatres and it showed in the massive drop in the film’s earning at the box office. The movie raked in less than Rs. 7 crore on day 2 of its release. The loss in revenue could be due to the fact that 'Mr. Bachchan' clashed with Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart.

Mr. Bachchan’s director Harish Shankar has come in for sharp criticism from the Telugu audience over a scene in the movie. Netizens are trolling him for the lack of connection between what he promised before the release of the film and its content.

Recently, Harish Shankar held a press meet and responded to the criticism from a section of the social media users who said a glamorous scene involving Bhagyashri Borse was unwarranted. Addressing the media persons, Shankar said some people are targeting him on purpose. He said that he was neither new to the social media nor it is his life.

Highlighting the dismal performance of Ravi Teja’s earlier movies like Ramarao on Duty, Ravanasura, Khiladi and Eagle at the box office, the Mr. Bachchan director said netizens did not react the same way to the directors of these films. He added that he started to feel that he had been singled out and being targeted with a personal agenda.

