Prabhas vs Arshad Warsi: Fans rebel against Bollywood actor

Rebel star Prabhas’ fans are outraged over Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi’s brutal review of sensational hit film Kalki 2898 AD. Appearing on a podcast of Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, Arshad said Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the recent epic science fiction.

He said that he watched the movie but didn't find it impressive. He further stated that he liked Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama character and heaped praises on the veteran actor for his acting in Kalki even in his eighties. He continued saying he was not satisfied with Prabhas's look in the film.

"Prabhas, I am unfortunate, but why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see a Mad Max year; I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata hai (What have you made of him? Why do filmmakers do this? I don’t understand it), Arshad Warsi said.

However, this strong criticism has not gone down well with a section of Prabhas’ fans and the netizens. They could be seen putting the comment section on fire on a Reddit post. Some of the Telugu star’s fans can be seen making fun of the Bollywood actor. Others said the earnings from Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which is over Rs.1,000 crore, are greater than BO collections of Arshad’s entire filmography.

