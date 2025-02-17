Harish Shankar to Copy Pawan Kalyan's Infamous Moment?

Director Harish Shankar, who delivered an utter dud with “Mr.Bachchan”, is looking to shed his flop director image with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Even though the movie is not making fans get excited, it is a litmus test for the director to regain lost ground. Harish Shankar, once known to be a hit machine, couldn’t find his footing for quite some time with his concepts.

Now, in an official leak from the director himself, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will feature a scene that involves a real incident. A few years ago, Pawan Kalyan created quite a stir on social media by sitting on top of a car and posing like a hero while traveling to Ippatam village.

Fans naturally celebrated this stunt from Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy CM but the police lodged a complaint and Pawan Kalyan received flak on social media for behaving irresponsibly. It appears now that Harish Shankar included a similar scene in his movie, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh”.

Responding to Tamil movie “Dragon” director Ashwath Marimuthu, who claimed in the movie’s Telugu media meeting that he is a fan of Pawan Kalyan and that he would have the hero sitting on top of a car if he gets a chance to direct him, Harish responded by saying that he had already made a similar scene in Ustaad.

With the movie having a minimal buzz, this revelation from Harish Shankar can be seen as an act of desperation too. Right now, Pawan is focusing on releasing Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG remains his next priority. For a while, there were also reports of Ustaad Bhagat Singh being shelved.

However, the director’s confident confession means that things are on the right track for the movie, but it reflects poorly on Harish Shankar if he decides to use an image from an incident that made Pawan Kalyan infamous during that time.

Whether the scene makes it to the movie or Pawan Kalyan instructs Harish Shankar to chop it from the final cut fearing backlash remains to be seen.