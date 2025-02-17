Many MPs, MLAs from SS(UBT) want to join Eknath Shinde: Shaina NC

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday claimed that many MPs and MLAs from Shiv Sena (UBT) want to join Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to IANS she remarked, "Many MPs, MLAs, and workers want to join Shinde Ji. When Uddhav Thackeray should have met with his workers, he chose a different approach. There’s nothing left in UBT.”

On the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Shaina NC expressed her grief, calling it a “tragedy” and “accident.”

She stated, “Whether it's the Railway Minister or any official, if they don’t do their job, you can demand anything, but this incident was a tragedy, an accident. Political commentary on this matter is meaningless. There should be an enquiry to learn from this incident to prevent such situations in the future.”

Meanwhile, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has cancelled a $21 million US taxpayer-funded grant under former President Joe Biden's administration, meant to influence "voter turnout in India."

The Shiv Sena leader called for a thorough investigation into the funding.

Shaina NC demanded an enquiry into the origins of the funding and who might be behind it, seeking to destabilise India. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a robust and intact democratic system in the country.

“I think it is crucial to uncover who is behind this funding and those attempting to destabilise India through it. We demand a thorough investigation to know who received this $21 million and why it was distributed during President Biden's tenure. The money trail should be investigated thoroughly. The Trump administration had suspended it, but as a powerful democracy, India certainly deserves an enquiry into this matter,” she said.

The DOGE, led by Elon Musk, announced on Saturday the cancellation of a $21 million funding intended to increase voter turnout in India.

The decision was part of broader cuts to international aid, which include slashes to several programs in countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Mozambique.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.