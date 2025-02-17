February 17 - 22 Week's OTT Releases: Daaku Maharaaj, Zero Day, and More

This week, OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5 are set to stream some of the most anticipated movies and web shows. From thrilling action films to romantic dramas and crime thrillers, there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at what's in store for us.

Reacher S3 on Prime Video

The third season of the hit show Reacher is scheduled to be streamed on Prime Video on February 20. The series revolves around the life of Reacher, who goes to Maine in search of a lethal enemy. But he becomes involved in DEA agents, perilous assassins, and a cryptic family business. The show features Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, and Johnny Berchtold in lead roles.

Zero Day on Netflix

The American series Zero Day is a political conspiracy thriller that revolves around a catastrophic global cyberattack. The series features Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, and Joan Allen in lead roles. Zero Day will be available to stream on Netflix on February 20, 2025.

Kadhalikka Neramillai on Netflix

For every Tamil cinema lover, Kadhalikka Neramillai is a film that must be watched. It is about a young lady who wishes to lead a perfect life of love and children but is in love with a man who is not keen on marriage and kids. The movie is based on the love affair of two young hearts trying to understand the complexities of relationships in the contemporary world.

Max Movie on Zee5

Kannada cinema enthusiasts can look forward to Max Movie, an action film filled with suspense that will keep you glued to the screen. With breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping action scenes, Max Movie is a feast for the eyes. The film is now on Zee5.

Crime Beat on Zee5

Crime Beat is a crime thriller drama web series based on the life of journalists in investigative journalism. An aspiring crime reporter, who has been facing troubles in his profession, is assigned a big task. When he delves deep into the case, he lands himself in trouble where his personal and professional life is at risk. The show is all set to be launched on Zee5 on February 21.

Oops! Ab Kya? on JioHotstar

Web series Oops! Ab Kya? is a comedy-drama about Roohi, whose life is overturned after a mishap while she was undergoing a medical check-up. The show has Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, and Amy Aela playing important roles. The show will be available on JioHotstar on February 20.

Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix

Finally, Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu film featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a fearless thief who is fighting for survival and claiming his land amid battles with influential individuals. The movie will be available on Netflix on February 21.

