Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans on Kingdom Set – Viral Video

Vijay Deverakonda, currently filming Kingdom in Visakhapatnam, received a heartwarming surprise when a large crowd of fans gathered outside the set hoping to see the popular actor. Upon hearing about the fans' arrival, Deverakonda stepped out of his vanity van and greeted them with folded hands. He waved and thanked his fans for their support, showing his appreciation for their love.

A video of the excited fans waiting outside his van quickly went viral on social media. Many of them were holding Kingdom banners and some even performed a special puja to show their devotion and excitement for the film.

Love and adoration beyond measure. We wanted to show our love for our man #VijayDeverakonda so we stormed his set. Vijay anna and Goutham sir received us warmly and made us perform the pooja. What an experience it was. @TheDeverakonda #KINGDOM pic.twitter.com/b8ekX4GfCy — Vijay Deverakonda Trends (@VDTrendsOffl) February 17, 2025

On February 12, Vijay Deverakonda and his team released the title teaser of Kingdom, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work in Jersey. The film is set to be released in two parts, as confirmed by producer Naga Vamsi.

The teaser poster showcases Deverakonda in a rugged, bruised look, giving fans a glimpse of his intense role in the movie. Kingdom is a period drama that touches on themes like reincarnation, leadership, and betrayal. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop, adding a new layer to his acting career.

Kingdom is set to release in theatres on May 30 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film also stars Bhagyashree Borse and Satyadev in key roles. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Creations, the movie features a talented technical team, including cinematographers Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and editor Naveen Nooli.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting film!

