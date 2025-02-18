Janhvi Kapoor pairs up with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s Film?

The latest buzz from Bollywood is that Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Allu Arjun in director Atlee’s upcoming film. After the success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun was expected to begin work with director Trivikram Srinivas. However, due to some delays, he may now team up with Atlee for a high-energy commercial film. Allu Arjun has always expressed interest in working with Atlee, and now his wish is about to come true.

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her performances in Bollywood, will reportedly play the lead opposite Allu Arjun. While there’s no official confirmation yet, this film could be a big leap for Janhvi in her career. She has already gained popularity in Telugu cinema, especially for her performance in the song Chuttamalle from Devara, starring Jr NTR. Janhvi is also set to appear in Ram Charan's upcoming movie directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The news of Janhvi joining Atlee’s film follows a fun night out with Atlee’s wife, Priya. Just a month ago, Janhvi was spotted at Priya’s birthday party, surrounded by Bollywood stars, including her sister Khushi Kapoor, rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, and actress Kajal Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Atlee is reportedly in talks with Salman Khan for an action-packed film tentatively titled A6. The film is said to feature Salman Khan alongside superstar Rajinikanth. Fans are eagerly waiting for these exciting updates in the world of Bollywood.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda Greets Fans on Kingdom Set – Viral Video