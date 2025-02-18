Haryana Schools March Holidays 2025; 8 Days complete list!

The Haryana government has declared a list of March holidays. The state schools will have eight days of closure, as per the calendar released. This news has brought relief to Haryana students who have already had a string of holidays in January and February.

The holidays also include Sundays, the second Saturday, and festivals such as Holi and Eid ul Fitr. The schools will be closed on these days, but the annual examinations are planned in March. The results will be declared later, and the schools will open again on April 1, 2025.

Haryana school timings are between 8 am and 2:30 pm. Given the holidays and exams scheduled, students are suggested to utilize their study leave in the best possible manner and get themselves well-prepared for their annual exams.

The move by the Haryana government to declare holidays on Sundays and festivals is to give students a respite from their academic schedule. It also allows them to celebrate the festivals with their friends and families. With the holidays and exams planned, students in Haryana are expecting a break from their studies.

Following is the list of holidays in March:

March 2 - Sunday

March 8 - Second Saturday

March 9 - Sunday

March 14 - Holi, Friday

March 16 - Sunday

March 23 - Sunday

March 30 - Sunday

March 31 - Eid ul Fitr, Monday

