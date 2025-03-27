Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Still on Track, Confirms Producer!

After taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan has significantly scaled down his film commitments. With his focus now on political and governmental responsibilities, allocating dates for film shoots has become increasingly challenging.

Amidst this, rumors surfaced that Kalyan’s much-anticipated film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, might be shelved. The film had already commenced shooting, and a title teaser was released earlier, generating immense buzz. However, with a substantial portion of the shoot still pending and Kalyan’s packed schedule, reports suggested that completing the film might not be feasible.

Addressing these speculations, Ustaad Bhagat Singh producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers has provided much-needed clarity. He affirmed that the project is very much on and that Harish Shankar has crafted an outstanding script. The team is simply awaiting Kalyan’s availability.

“We are waiting for Kalyan Garu to provide his dates. We are determined to complete the shoot this year and release the film next year. A Pawan Kalyan film always creates unparalleled buzz, even beyond pan-Indian standards. This will be one of our most prestigious projects next year,” Ravi Shankar confirmed.

It is worth noting that Pawan Kalyan has previously stated he would continue doing films as long as he requires financial resources. Given this, it is expected that he will soon resume work on his pending projects, including OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh under Mythri Movie Makers. Fans can remain hopeful that despite his political responsibilities, Kalyan will soon return to the big screen with these much-awaited films.